Swear Box are turning the air blues in Clowne

Popular rockers Swear Box are the headline act for the next session of the Clowne Rock & Blues Club at the Community Centre this weekend.

Regular fans of the band and newcomers alike can expect the familiar mix of popular classic rock, bluesy rock and rocky blues.

The set will include songs by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Santana, Cream, Golden Earring, ZZ Top, Queen, Foreigner, Deep Purple and many more.

The gig is at the Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, October 30.

The music starts at 9pm, entry is £4 on the door.