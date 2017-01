Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company is presenting The Princess and the Frog at Worksop library this weekend.

Suitable for four to eight year-olds, the show is packed full of action and songs and audience participation for all the little ones.

The show is on Saturday, January 21 at 11am.

Tickets for library members are £3 for children (adults free) and £5 all non-members and are available on 01909 535353.