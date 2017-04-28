Steven Holbrook returns to Worksop this month on tour

Star international medium Steven Holbrook is coming to Worksop this month on his latest nationwide tour.

A former hairdresser, Steven says his ability to connect with the spirit world started from behind the salon chair and personal contact he had with customers.

Steve says that he was always aware from being a child that life existed beyond the grave, when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through.

He now gives messages of reassurance to people who have lost their loved ones.

He is at Worksop Masonic Hall on Friday, May 26.

Doors open 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door.