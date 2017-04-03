Steinbeck classic The Grapes of Wrath now at the Playhouse

Frank Galati’s adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Grapes of Wrath has opened at Nottingham Playhouse.

And the drama, directed by Abbey Wright, is on at the venue until Saturday, April 8.

In the American dust bowl as the height of the Great Depression, one family begins an epic journey, driven as much by fear as by hope.

Route 66 to California, the promised land, in search of work and a new life.

Running in tandem with the show at the venue are a series of initiatives in support of refugees, asylum seekers and migrant communities, including free ticket schemes and workshops to overcome language barriers.

Abbey Wright said: “The Grapes of Wrath is uncannily relevant to the world we find ourselves in today, increasing mechanisation, displacement of people, economic and environmental crisis.

“Across the world we have seen fear and hatred entering political discourse on immigration and identity.

“At the heart of The Grapes of Wrath is the need for community and love.

“Steinbeck invites us to ask ourselves ‘who is our family, who are our children?’”

Tickets are available now from the box office on 0115 9419419.