The first comedy club of the new year at The Leadmill is headlined by Gavin Webster, who was voted the Comedians Comic of the Year.

Support comes from Mark Simmons, who won Channel 4’s So You Think You’re Funny? and Britain’s Got Talent Star Jack Carroll.

MC for the night is Rob Rouse.

The night takes place on Wednesday, January 4, details are at www.leadmill.co.uk