Rotherham Musical Theatre Company are presenting Miracle On 34th Street at Rotherham Civic Theatre this month.

Filled with humour, spectacle and songs like It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Pinecones and Hollyberries, this holiday classic is pure family entertainment.

The show is on from November 15-19 at 7.15pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.

Ticket details are on 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk