Spend an evening with Brian Blessed

One of the most recognisable characters – and voices – on television, Brian Blessed comes to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre this week.

Actor, explorer, mountaineer and famous for shows like Blackadder, Z Cars and films like Flash Gordon, there is no-one quite like Brian Blessed.

He is also a lover of animals and this night will be filled with tales of panthers, boa constrictors and anecdotes.

The show is on Friday, November 3 and tickets are on 0114 2496000 or http://bit.ly/2ySoTa2