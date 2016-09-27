Sound of Blondie in Gainsborough one way or another

The iconic sound of Blondie will fill their air in Gainsborough this weekend with a live performance from tribute band One Way Of Another at Trinity Arts Centre.

Recently nominated for Tribute of the Year, One Way Or Another features the vocals of Lorraine Hickleton as Blondie’s legendary lead singer Debbie Harry.

Lorraine recently appeared on local TV and radio talking about Blondie and the tribute side of music.

The One Way Or Another show recreates a tribute to the iconic and influential band, performing all their classic hits from 1974 to 2014, including Heart of Glass, Hangin’ on the Telephone, Rapture, Denis, Call Me and more.

And One Way Or Another not only recreates the sound of of Blondie, they also offer a unique visual experience with specially acquired footage from the USA, authentic costume changes and an authentic Blondie performance.

The result is an electrifying production that was described by Radio 4 producer, Susan Marling as “one of the most sound-a-like and look-a-like Blondie tributes ever!”

The show is at Gainsborough on Saturday, October 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase