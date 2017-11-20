Sinfonia to spread some relaxing musical magic in Retford

A relaxed concert designed especially for young families and those with children with additional needs is being performed at Retford Oaks Academy this weekend.

The concert is called Musical Magic and will be performed by the award-winning sinfonia Viva Orchestra on Saturday, November 25.

Families are invited to meet musicians from the orchestra from 1.30pm and try out a range of instruments and musical wizardry before the concert starts at 1.50pm.

Everyone can then relax on beanbags and comfortable chairs for the interactive concert by Sinfonia Viva which will also be signed.

The magical programme will include a number of orchestral favourites, including In The Hall of the Mountain King, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Somewhere Over the Rainbow and music from the hit movie, Frozen.

Alongside this, groups of students from the Retford Oaks family of schools and St Giles School will perform original music on the themes of mystery, magic and fantasy.

The young people have created these pieces themselves with Viva composer Jack Ross, musicians from Viva and Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries which is a charitable community benefit society delivering cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire.

Marianne Barraclough, Sinfonia Viva education manager, explained: “We have a national reputation for our community and education projects and performances and this will be a relaxed concert which is ideal for children with additional needs and their families.

“This is all about creating the right atmosphere for children to enjoy and participate in the music and there will also be a chill our room for anyone to have a quiet space if they need it.”

Lucy Reid, from Inspire, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sinfonia Viva to bring this concert to Retford for local families to enjoy.

“As well as a high quality live music experience there is the chance to meet some of the musicians and have a go on some instruments themselves.

“This will be a very relaxed, friendly and inclusive afternoon – making it ideal for families who may ordinarily find it difficult to participate in activities of this kind.”

Stuart Bruce, partnership manager at Orchestras Live, concluded: “Orchestras Live has been developing relaxed concerts with the orchestral sector for several years, and Sinfonia Viva has been at the forefront of this new style of inclusive event.”

Tickets are £5 (£3 under-18s) on 0333 3333366 or http://bit.ly/2j14RR7