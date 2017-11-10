Shipstone Street Orchestra will jazz it up in Worksop

The Jazz Steps Live series returns to Worksop library next week with a performance from The Shipstone Street Jazz Orchestra.

The Nottingham-based ensemble is a 17-piece big band, featuring vocalist, Sarah Simmonds, which reproduces sounds from the 1930s through to the 1990s, in the style of greats like Count Basie, George Gershwin, Herbie Hancock and Thelonious Monk.

The show is on Tuesday, November 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £8 on 0115 8044 373. Pre-booking is essential.