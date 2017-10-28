Sheffield date for Yonaka

Rising rock firebrands Yonaka will play The Harley in Sheffield next month.

The Brighton band have spent the summer playing festivals like Reading & Leeds, Download and Dot To Dot and being nominated for Live act of the Year at the Independent Festival Awards.

They have just released their debut EP, Heavy, and are being championed by the likes of NME, Kerrang! and Radio 1’s Huw Stephens.

Their Sheffield date is November 20 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2gNmKpC