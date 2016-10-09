Sheffield date for hard rockers The Dead Daisies

Hard rock group The Dead Daisies have announced a 10-date co-headline UK tour with The Answer in November.

And the band, who include former members of Whitesnake, Motley Crue and Thin Lizzy amongst others in their line-up will be at Sheffield Corporation on November 14.

The band consists of Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Motley Crue, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy) and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner).

Their third album, Make Some Noise, was released earlier this year.

Tickets for their Sheffield gig are available at www.corporation.org.uk/tickets