Sheffield date for folk star Benjamin Pike

Benjamin Pike is playing the Honey Bee Blues Club in Sheffield this weekend.

A virtuoso guitarist who explores folk, alternative country and blues, his debut album, Being & Nothingness was one of Folk Radio’s albums of the year in 2013.

His new album, this year’s A Burdensome Year, has also received huge critical acclaim from the likes of The Independent and Radio 2.

He is in Sheffield on Sunday, November 12.

Details are at http://bit.ly/2lKnkGl