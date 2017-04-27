Second Nottingham date for Henning Wehn

German comedy star Henning Wehn has announced he will play a second Nottingham date later this year on his Westphalia Is Not An Option tour.

His show at Nottingham Playhouse on May 5 is already sold out but he will now return to the same venue on November 25.

As German’s main comedy ambassador Henning Wehn provides Teutonic jolliness at its best.

After his last show tackled those well-known staples of light entertainment that are the British obsession with home ownership and the self-serving nature of most fund-raising efforts, this time Henning’s having an unbiased look at immigration.

He also wonders, if, generally speaking, people are competent.

Luckily in his case this doesn’t matter as either he’s funny or he lives up to a national stereotype. It’s a win-win situation.

Tickets for his new Nottingham date are available on 0115 9419419 or http://bit.ly/2q9nhSy