Scouting For Girls announce massive 10th anniversary tour

Scouting For Girls are hitting the road again later this year to celebrate the 10 years since the release of their self-titled debut album.

The tour will include more than 20 dates, including Sheffield’s O2 Academy on November 10 and Nottingham’s Rock City on December 1.

The million-selling album Scouting For Girls included hits like It’s Not About You, She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead, Heartbeat and I Wish I Was James Bond.

Ten years on and much success later, the band are releasing a new deluxe version of the album, including live tracks and previously unreleased demos on May 19, before heading out around the UK in November.

Tickets for all tour dates are available at www.gigsandtours.com