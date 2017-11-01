Scouting For Girls’ anniversary tour is heading in Sheffield

Scouting For Girls are on the road again this month to celebrate the 10 years since the release of their self-titled debut album.

And they are at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on November 10.

The million-selling album Scouting For Girls included hits like It’s Not About You, She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead, Heartbeat and I Wish I Was James Bond.

Ten years on and much success later, the band released a new deluxe version of the album, including live tracks and previously unreleased demo, earlier in the year and are now taking the album live around the UK.

Tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com