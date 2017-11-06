Sam Smith Sheffield gig tickets on sale now

Sam Smith is set to embark on his biggest headline shows to date next year and he will kick it all off at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on March.

His highly anticipated sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, was released last week and Too Good At Goodbyes, the first single off the new album, has seen global success, hitting number one in the UK and Global Spotify Charts,the UK and US iTunes charts and the official UK charts, making it his sixth UK chart-topper.

It’s been more than three years since Sam Smith’s debut album was released, and since then he has become one of the biggest acts on the planet with more than 12 million global album sales and an array of impressive awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, three Brit Awards and four Grammys, among others.

His Sheffield gig is on March 20 next year and tickets priced £32, £43.20 & £56.64 are available now on 0114 2565656 or www.flydsaarena.co.uk