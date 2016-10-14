Russell Howard announces second Nottingham tour date

Comedy star Russell Howard has announced an extra Nottingham date for his upcoming UK tour.

Russell is already coming to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on March 26 and Sheffield Arena on April 7 next year on his Round The World Tour.

But now, due to demand, he has added an extra Nottingham date on March 25.

One of the best-selling acts in British stand-up, Rissell is the host of the smash hit TV show Russell Howard’s Good News and is equally well known for his regular appearances on shows like Mock The Week.

The Round The World tour sees Russell returning to the live stage for the first time in three years since 2014’s Wonderbox .

The show is his biggest global tour to date.

The new show will see Russell perform in the round’ to the audience which means the stage will be built in the centre of the arena.

Over the last few months, he has been playing ‘work in progress’ gigs at some smaller venues around the country as he prepares to bring the finished article to the arenas.

Russell has been one of the UK’s leading comedians for the last 10 years, ever since he won Best Compere at the 2006 Chortle Awards and was nominated for an if.comedy award for his 2006 Edinburgh Festival Fringe show.

Tickets for both his Nottingham shows are £28.56, £33.60 and £36.40 from the box officeon 0843 3733000 or online at www.capitalfmarena.com/online/russellhoward2017

Tickets for his Sheffield show are £35.75, £33 and £28.05 on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Tickets are also available in person from both tour venues.