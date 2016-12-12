Search

Roy Chubby Brown is live and lewd in Retford

Roy Chubby Brown will be making it a blue Christmas at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, Roy Chubby Brown remains a firm advocate of no-holds-barred in comedy, forever testing the taboo and flirting with the forbidden.

Best known for his risqué humour, fly helmet and goggles and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance.

Be warned: If you are easily offended, this is not the show for you.

He is at the Majestic on Saturday, December 17, tickets are £20 on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com