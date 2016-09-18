Rory Kinnear stars in Threepenny Opera live from London in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this week with Rory Kinnear starring in Threepenny Opera screened live from London.

This version is darkly comic new take on Brecht and Weill’s raucous musical.

London is scrubbing up for the coronation.

The thieves are on the make, the whores on the pull and the police are cutting deals to keep it all out of sight.

Mr and Mrs Peachum are looking forward to another bumper day in the begging business.

However, their daughter didn’t come home last night – and it’s all about to kick off.

Olivier Award-winner Rory Kinnear (Hamlet, Othello, James Bond) heads the cast as Macheath, alongside Rosalie Craig (As You Like It, My Family and other Animals) as Polly Peachum and Haydn Gwynne (The Windsors, Drop the Dead Donkey) as Mrs Peachum.

This bold, anarchic production has a production powerhouse behind it.

The piece has been adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and is directed by Rufus Norris (Everyman, London Road).

The screening, at Trinity Arts Centre, is on Thursday, September 22 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

Please note: This production contains scenes of a sexual nature, violence and strong language