Roll up for Zippo’s circus in Sheffield

Several times voted Britain’s Best Circus, Zippo’s Circus comes to Endcliffe Park in Sheffield this week.

Zippo’s all new 2017 show includes acrobatic trick Cossack riding from the Khadikov Jigit Riders of Kazakhstan, Brazilian motorbike daredevils the Lucius Troupe in their Globe of Death, an African contortionist, real knife throwing and legendary ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE.

The circus is in Sheffield from Thursday, August 10 to Monday, August 14.

Tickets are on 0871 2102000 or www.zippos.co.uk