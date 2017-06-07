Roll up for the wonder circus in Worksop

Mr Fips Wonder Circus comes to Worksop next week with an entertaining show for all the family.

Featuring beautiful girls in the air, funny clowns on the ground, break dancing acrobats, beauty and the beast, Miss Lola and her loveable ponies and the amazing transforming robot car.

And the whole show is topped off with whip cracking, foot stomping gun toting western spectacular with cowboys, indians and a whole lot more.

And there is even a local link as Charlie the clown was born Worksop’s twin town, Garbsen in Germany.

The show is at Worksop Recreation Ground from June 14-18.

Tickets are available on 07719 877422.