Rock City date for The Saw Doctors

Prominent Irish folk-rockers The Saw Doctors have announced their return to the UK with a full nationwide tour this winter.

And they will be playing Nottingham’s Rock City on December 6.

Starting out playing in local pubs, The Saw Doctors were invited out on tour with Mike Scott of The Waterboys.

After this, they went from went from strength to strength and they have built up a reputation as an unmissable live band with sold-out tours and an abundance of festival appearances, including Glastonbury and T in the Park.

Tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk