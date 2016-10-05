Rock City date for The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms have announced a new run of UK live for this year.

And they will be at Rock City in Nottingham on November 20.

The group have shared a brand new video for their song Ginger which is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imw_l1IA_rc

The track is taken from the acclaimed album, Back On Top.

Rolling Stone called them ‘one of the best 30 Best Things they saw at Coachella this year’ and NPR: All Songs Considered hailed them ‘one of the absolute 10 best American bands in a live situation’.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are at www.rock-city.co.uk