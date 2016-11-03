Rock City date for The Cinematic Orchestra

One of the UK’s most influential acts, The Cinematic Orchestra, are playing a headline date in Nottingham next week.

The band are at Rock City as part of their current European tour where they will be previewing materinal from their highly-anticipated new album.

The Cinematic Orchestra were formed by Jason Swinscoe in 1999 and have become one of the most respected British acts of the last 17 years, with previous collaborators including Roots Manuva, Patrick Watson, Lou Rhodes and Fontella Bass.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are at www.rock-city.co.uk