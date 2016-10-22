Rock City date for Creeper

Rising rock newcomers Creeper are on tour with Pierce The Veil and letLive this month.

And they will be at Rock city in Nottingham on November 29.

The band were nominated for Best British Newcomer at the Kerrang! Awards and Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards.

The band have recently toured with Andy Black and supported Funeral For A Friend at their final show.

They also played festival dates this summer at Slam Dunk, Camden Rocks, Truck, Y Not, 2000 Trees, Reading, Leeds and Bestival and also made their American debut.

Tickets for their Nottingham date are at www.rock-city.co.uk