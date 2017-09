Rock and metal covers band Resurrection are live at The Frog this weekend.

Hailing from South Yorkshire, this five-piece is all about creating a great live experience with classic tracks from the likes of Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses and more.

They are also live at Alberto’s Bar in Retford on September 30.

Details of their Worksop gig are at http://bit.ly/2xLsJlD