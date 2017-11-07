Ride the Ghost Train to Retford with Vampires Rock

Vampires Rock is back at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend with the sequel to the original – Ghost Train.

Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular show so expect a tongue-in-cheek storyline, guitar gods, and some of the greatest classic rock anthems ever including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns ‘n’ Roses and more.

It is at the Majestic on Saturday, November 11 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT