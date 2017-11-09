Rews have live date in Sheffield

Rock duo Rews are on tour in the UK this month and will play The Greystones in Sheffield next week.

The band were one of the star turn on the John Peel Stage at this summer’s Glastonbury Festival with their performance leading BBC 6 Music’s Mark Radcliffe to declare them one of his ‘highlights of the festival’ describing them as a ‘female Royal Blood’.

Their Sheffield gig is on Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2A2CBUU