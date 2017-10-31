Review: Kvelertak show energy and spirit at Sheffield’s Corporation

I’ve always believed that strong songs maketh the band but it’s also important to get other stuff right too, like the name for example.

Kvelertak isn’t easy to get your tongue around so it was with some trepidation that I checked out the live experience at Sheffield’s Corporation.

With front row punters telling me how great they were and my surprise at their occupancy of the main room, which was more than half full, this fiery six piece hit the stage running.

The pace was fast and heavy which was good though the danger is that some songs can sound similar, but that didn’t seem to bother the masses as they let fly with Apenbaring, Bruane and others to huge Sheffield cheers. Frontman and vocalist Erlend Hjelvik supported an unusual head mask complete with stuffed wild bird and was backed by guitarists Vidar Landa,

Bjarte Lund Rolland and Maciek Ofstad, bassist Marvin Nygaard and drummer Kjetil Gjermundrød.

Kvelertak are a Norwegian heavy metal band hailing from Stavanger whose lyrics are sung in their native tongue and whose main influences are rock and roll, black metal and punk rock.

Although I do have their third offering Nattesferd, most of the 18-song set was quite alien but to step outside one’s comfort zone is what it’s all about sometimes. And you have to hand it to them, they sure can play. Inter-song chat was kept to a minimum and the band showed energy, spirit and professionalism.

Hats off to Kvelertak. I will be watching out for you in the future.