Review: Christmas concert at Sheffield City Hall

For many of us this concert marks the beginning of Christmas and it was certainly sparkling and Christmassy this year.

Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus sang carols old and new, some from far afield and some very local. There is something wonderful about a large choir singing carols really well and the audience was appreciative.

Black Dyke Band played some lovely arrangements of Christmas music. Their playing of Glinka’s overture Russlan and Ludmilla was an impressive showpiece.

The presenter, Petroc Trelawny, read Christmas poems and excerpts from A Christmas Carol.

There was ample opportunity for the audience to sing and for the last verse of each carol we sang the Philharmonic Chorus soared above us with wonderful descants.

A truly festive musical evening.