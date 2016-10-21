Review: Breakfast at Tiffany’s shines at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

A touring production of Truman Capote’s celebrated novella, faithfully adapted by Richard Greenberg, has come to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre.

Georgia May Foote shines as Holly Golightly, an elusive, Marilyn Monroe-type figure with an abusive past. Glamorous and manipulative, yet insecure and strangely innocent, Holly casts a spell on everyone she meets. It’s as if she’s an almost mythological being. She’s on the edge of different worlds: films, drugs, crime, politics, celebrity, prostitution. Her vulnerability finds expression in her witty and eloquent language.

The novella’s narrator, a writer looking back on his gauche younger self, is played by Matt Barber with a calculated lack of charm. He guides us through his memories of Holly.

Victor McGuire as a laconic and infatuated barman is unforgettable.

Holly’s cat, played by Bob, almost steals the show.

The other main character is New York itself. The set, with its shifting scenes, combined with clever lighting and sound-effects, brings the city alive in all its vibrancy and elegance....yet with a darker undercurrent as well.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s continues its run at the Lyceum until Saturday, October 22.