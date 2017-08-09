Red means blues in Clowne

Have your say

Red Butler are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The dynamic rock & blues band is fadt making a name for itself across Britain and Europe.

Alex Butler channeled his desire for a full-time music career by forming the band in 2012.

The band has evolved in the past six months with the addition of new lead singer Dan Spielmen, joining Alex, Mike Topp (bass) and Charlie Simpson (drums).

Dan, Mike and Charlie had previously been in a band together, meaning the new-look Red Butler has a tightness about it and a new heavier sound.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, August 13 at 9pm.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk