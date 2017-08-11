Red Butler rocks up the blues

Have your say

Award-winning blues/rock band Red Butler are playing at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, August 13.

The group won the UK Blues Challenge in 2015 and were voted best new UK act in Blues Matters magazine the year before.

Red Butler spent 18 months in preparation for their second studio album, the ten-track Nothing to Lose, which was released in November and shows a contemporary rock edge to their sound.

Established in 2012 by Alex Butler, the band comprises of Alex (lead guitar and backing vocals), Dan Spellman (rhythm guitar and lead vocals), Charlie Simpson (drums) and Mike Topp (bass and backing vocals).

Photo by Laurence Harvey.