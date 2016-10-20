Red Butler have live date at Clowne blues night

Dynamic rock and blues band Red Butler are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The Brighton quartet is fast making a name for itself across Britain and Europe as audiences instantly tap into their energy and passion.

Their ability to deliver music from the energetic rock end of the spectrum to passionate blues at the other has won them fans much further afield.

They won the UK Blues Challenge last year and represented the UK at the European Blues Challenge in Italy earlier this year.

Their Clowne gig is at the Community Centre on Sunday, October 23 at 9pm.