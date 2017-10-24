Reckon on the Everton Players to deliver a thriller

The Everton Village Players are back on stage this week with Eric Chappell’s gripping psychological thriller Dead Reckoning

Renowned artist Tony Reed is caught up in a maze of chilling mind games and deceit when a mysterious visitor arrives at his house.

Tony is forced to face the past that still haunts him and make a decision that he has only ever fantasised about.

Intrigued? Well you should be.

Who is the mysterious visitor?

Just how far is Tony prepared to go?

And who did kill his adored first wife?

The play is at Everton village hall from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28.

Tickets are available on 01777 817395 or http://bit.ly/2yic7zf