R ‘n’ FR Band is giving Clowne the blues

The R ‘n’ FR Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

A five-piece rock covers band based around the Sheffield area, they have a wealth of experience, both in terms of stage performing and musical ability.

The group play a set of classic rock covers, sharing their passion for the music with their audience.

The gig is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, September 24 at 9pm.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk