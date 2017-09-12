Pub chain to cut cost of food and drink - for one day only

Pub-goers will be able to take advantage of cut-price food and drink for one day only this month.

Wetherspoons pubs across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are cutting the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Wednesday September 20 as the company backs a national Tax Equality Day, aimed at highlighting the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

At present, all food and drinks in pubs are subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared with food in supermarkets which benefits from zero-rate VAT. As a result, supermarkets are able to use that saving to sell alcohol at a discounted rate.

Wetherspoon’s chairman, Tim Martin, said: “We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT in the pub industry. On Tax Equality Day, customers in our pubs will find the price of their drinks and food to be lower than normal. We are keen to highlight the amount which customers would save, if VAT in pubs were lowered permanently.

“So, for example, the total price of a meal and drinks, for a customer, would be reduced from £10 to £9.25 on Tax Equality Day. A reduction in the level of VAT, on a long-term basis, will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector. Creating tax equality among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets will fulfil many government objectives. It will create more jobs and raise the amount of taxes which the government receives, since pubs and restaurants pay more taxes and create more jobs than supermarkets do.

“It is a win-win situation for the government and our industry.”