Prose to play headline date in Sheffield

Prose have announced a headline winter tour after new single Further was added to Radio X Playlist.

The tour will see the acoustic-hip-hop three piece headline the 02 Academy 2 in Sheffield on November 29.

After being signed by high profile Brit producer Naughty Boy to his own record label, the Manchester band have been on a steady upwards trajectory and proving themselves to be an incredibly promising new voice in British music.

They recently supported JP Cooper on tour and are now heading back out on the road as the headline act in their own right.

Tickets for their Sheffield date are at www.prosemusic.com