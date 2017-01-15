Professor Brian Cox has extra date at Sheffield Arena

Professor Brian Cox has added extra arena dates to his record-breaking live tour.

The tour has already achieved a Guinness World Records title for most tickets sold for a science tour having been watched by more than 75,000 fans so far.

And extra arena shows have now been added to the tour, including a date at Sheffield Arena on May 5.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of the Universe, Brian Cox offers a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

Whether an avid science reader or a total novice, Brian Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it.

And every night is different, because the shows involve an audience Q&A hosted by his The Infinite Monkey Cage co-host Robin Ince.

Ticket details for his Sheffield show are available at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk