Primal Scream in Nottingham and Sheffield this weekend

Indie legends Primal Scream will play dates in Nottingham and Sheffield this weekend on their new UK tour.

They will be at Plug in Sheffield on Saturday, December 10 and Rock City in Nottingham on Sunday, December 11.

Fronted by Bobby Gillespie, Primal Scream are famed for hits like Loaded, Movin’ On Up, Come Together and Rocks and albums like 1991’s Screamadelica,

Tickets for their Nottingham show are available at www.rock-city.co.uk

Tickets for their Sheffield show are available now at www.the-plug.com