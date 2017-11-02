Playhouse panto team want kids to design Cinderella’s shoe

Ahead of the festive panto this year, Nottingham Playhouse is calling upon budding Louboutins, and wannabe Vivienne Westwoods to design a new shoe for Cinderella.

Aspiring artists and designers have until Monday November 13, to submit their designs for the competition, which is open to all children aged five to 11-years-old.

The winning shoe design will be made into a real pair of shoes and exhibited at the Playhouse over the panto season.

Kenneth Alan Taylor, director and author of Cinderella will be judging the designs. He said: “We are very excited to announce the opening of our shoe competition, and we cannot wait to see all the wonderfully creative designs.

“We want you to put on your thinking ‘shoes’ and be as imaginative as possible – you should consider pumpkins, glitter, sparkles, sequins and of course a sprinkle of magic! This is your chance to step into the limelight, put the right foot forwards and have a chance to shine – we encourage you to be bold, daring, inventive and have some fun.”

Renowned as a Midlands institution, the Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is running from Friday December 1, through to Saturday January 20.

The magical story is set to delight audiences of all ages, with its enchanted costumes and spectacular scenery, as well as hilarity, song and dance from well-known Nottingham Playhouse Panto stars including the much loved John Elkington.

All designs will be judged by a panel of panto experts, including director Kenneth Alan Taylor and Kelly Agredo, who is playing the role of Cinderella.

The winning design will feature in the Cinderella programme and the winner will also receive a signed copy of the programme, a goody bag, a family ticket to see the panto and a chance to meet some of the cast.

Four runners-up will also be included in the programme and will win a family ticket to the show, and each child who enters the competition will get to see their design on display for a limited time at the Playhouse.

To enter the competition, entrants must choose one of the shoe templates which can be downloaded at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.