Planning a romantic meal this weekend? You need to read this first...

There’s nothing better than a tasty meal enjoyed with those we love.

We all love to be wined and dined but getting the combination right can be a tricky business.

Now, help is at hand thanks to a new interactive tool created by Olivers Travels which looks at foods from all around the world and recommends which wines should be paired with them ahead of English Wine Week later this month.

So whether you’re planning a romantic meal this weekend, or you’re heading abroad soon and want to know what the perfect wine is to accompany your favourite dish, see the guide online, or download it as a PDF here.