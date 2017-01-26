Philippa Hanna is speeding into Worksop

Sheffield singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna is bringing her Speed of Light Acoustic Tour to Christ Church in Worksop next month.

She will be performing songs from her latest album, Speed of Light, as well as other hits from her back catalogue.

Since 2007, Philippa has released several studio albums, an EP and a live DVD and published two autobiographical books.

She has also toured with the likes of Leona Lewis, Anastasia, Little Mix, Lionel Richie, Wet Wet Wet and Collabro.

She is in Worksop on February 17 and doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (plus booking fee) on 01909 530127 or online at http://bit.ly/2jTM5xo or http://bit.ly/2jJoGMI

To enter a prize draw to win two tickets to the show and get a copy of Philippa’s album, email your name and contact details to christchurchworksop@btconnect.com.

Alternatively, write to Philippa Hanna Competition, Christ Church Worksop, Thievesdale Close, Worksop S81 0XS by February 3.