Phil Collins tour tickets for Nottingham and Sheffield available now

Phil Collins brings his Not Dead Yet tour to Nottingham and Sheffield later this year and tickets are now on general sale.

One of the most successful British artists of all time, both with Genesis and as a solo performer, Phil Collins has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

He is at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 22 and Sheffield Arena on November 24.

Tickets are available now on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2tYBTcn (Nottingham) and 0114 2565656 or http://bit.ly/2sw8Zfn (Sheffield)