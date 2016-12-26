Peter Pan flying into Retford for panto time

Head to Neverland at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend with Peter Pan.

This swashbuckling adventure about the boy who never grew up is loved by adults and children alike.

As well as Peter Pan, audiences will be entertained by well known characters including Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, pirates, the Lost Boys and, of course, the crocodile.

The show will star Gary Starr as Captain Hook and Adam Fox as Smee.

Garry, who is making his Retford debut, said: “I feel honoured to be playing Captain Hook and I can’t wait to see what the audiences will think of him.”

Adam added: “It’s going to be fun to see what mischief we will get up to.”

Locally-based producer Jamie Marcus commented: “Peter Pan is loved worldwide as all the characters are so well known from Captain Hook to Peter Pan and even Tinkerbell, which Disney have made many films about.

“Our production has all the magical elements that you would expect from a traditional panto including well known songs and an incredible flying sequence.”

“Add to this the fantastic fun with Dame Nurse Nelly and of course the slapstick humour of Smee and this will be a panto that’s not to be missed.

The show runs from December 31 to January 7, for show times and ticket details, call 01777 706866 or visit www.majesticretford.com