Paul Young and China Crisis are coming to Sheffield

Eighties stars Paul Young and China Crisis will play The Foundry in Sheffield next year.

Paul is best known for the albums No Parlez, The Secret of Association and Between Two Fires and hit singles like Wherever I Lay My Hat, Come Back And Stay and Every Time You Go Away.

China Crisis

Last year saw him release the album Good Things – his first soul album in 20 years.

China Crisis were formed in Merseyside back in 1979 and are best known for a string of hit singles, including African & White, Christian, Working with Fire and Steel, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking,

They will be performing these classics and more, alongside tracks from their new album Autumn in the Neighbourhood.

The gig is on February 8 and tickets are £25 at www.foundrysu.com