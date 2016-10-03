Past Masters adding a touch of Stan to the mix

Past Masters return to Gainsborough this weekend with their hit show Let’s Rock The Jukebox.

But this time, they have an exciting twist to the show, by way of introducing guest member Stanley Fuller, ex-singer and bassist of the band Magic.

A chance meeting led to this, as Stan has been a publican for the last 25 years.

But after the rest of the Past Masters band saw his performance on ITVs Stars In Their Eyes, where he performed as Bee Gees man Barry Gibb, it was agreed that he belonged on stage on this show – and so the journey to the Trinity Arts Centre stage began.

A spokesman said: “Stan offers something that the lads have been seeking vocally for a long time.

“He has an incredible high voice and allows the band to perform hits from The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Rubettes and other similar types of songs to mix in with their usual appealing repertoire.

With even more classic hits to pick from with Stan on board, the band’s harmonies will climb to another level and make their show even more popular.

The show is on Saturday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase