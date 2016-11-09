Past Masters adding a bit of Stan to Worksop mix

Past Masters return to Worksop this weekend with their hit show Let’s Rock The Jukebox.

But this time, they have an exciting twist to the show, by way of introducing guest member Stanley Fuller, ex-singer and bassist of the band Magic.

A chance meeting led to this, as Stan has been a publican for the last 25 years.

But after the rest of the Past Masters band saw his performance on ITVs Stars In Their Eyes, where he performed as Bee Gees man Barry Gibb, it was agreed that he belonged on stage with them.

A spokesman said: “Stan offers something that the lads have been seeking vocally for a long time.

“He has an incredible high voice and allows the band to perform hits from The Four Seasons, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Rubettes and other similar types of songs to mix in with their usual appealing repertoire.

“With even more classic hits to pick from with Stan on board, the band’s harmonies will climb to another level and make their show even more popular.

They are at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop on Sunday, November 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net