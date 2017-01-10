Pantomime with a difference at Worksop

Worksop Light Operatic Society taking pantomime down a new road in Once Upon Time at the Acorn Theatre this week.

Written by Lloyd Hawkins, Once Upon A Time tells the story of four characters who get evicted from Pantoland by a wicked witch.

The good fairy helps them by letting them try different stories until they find their own story.

The story travels through four different pantomimes, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Dick Whittington and Aladdin.

Which story goes with which character?

The show also features dancers from Rebecca’s Dance Studios.

The show is on until Sunday, January 15,

For tickets and show times, call 01909 501817 or visit www.acorntheatre.net